The militant group Hezbollah fired around 50 rockets from Lebanon towards upper Galilee on Sunday night, in an attack thwarted by Israel's Iron Dome defence system.

Footage posted on social media showed Israel's Iron Dome air defence system intercepting the rockets. There have been no reports of casualties.

In a statement claiming responsibility for the attack , Hezbollah made clear it wasn't in response to the assassination of their senior commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut earlier this week.

The group said that instead, it was a response to Israeli strikes which killed civilians in two villages in the south of Lebanon.

"In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honourable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially the attacks that targeted the villages of Kafr Kila and Deir Siryan and injured civilians, the Islamic Resistance included the new settlement of Beit Hillel in its fire schedule and bombarded it for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets," the statement read.

Israel is yet to comment on the attack.

Iran has vowed “severe” retaliation against Israel, which it blames for the death of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday. His assassination came hours after Israel confirmed that it had killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

It is feared that Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, could play a heavy role in any such retaliation, which in turn could spark a serious Israeli response.

It comes after the Pentagon said on Friday it would deploy additional fighter jets, Navy warships, and fighter squadrons to the Middle East in what is perhaps the largest movement of US forces to the region since the early days of the latest conflict in Gaza.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

When asked if he thought there was a chance Iran would stand down, US President Joe Biden told reporters on Saturday: "I hope so. I don't know."

Meanwhile US and UK officials are urging its nationals to leave Lebanon on “any ticket available”.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the regional situation “could deteriorate rapidly”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...