'A true rarity': Twins born to oldest giant panda mother in Hong Kong

A park that h ouses giant pandas in Hong Kong announced the birth of twins on Thursday.

T he mother, Ying Ying, gave birth to the male and female twins at Ocean Park the day before her 19th birthday, the park said.

Ying Ying and her partner, Le Le, are the second pair of pandas China has given to Hong Kong.

Giant pandas have a “notoriously difficult time reproducing, especially as they age”, Ocean Park said in a statement.

Giant pandas Le Le, left, and Ying Ying enjoy an ice birthday cake at the Ocean Park in Hong Kong Credit: AP Photo/Xinhua, Liu Lianfen

Although Ying Ying started showing symptoms, including decreased appetite, increased need for rest time and changes in hormonal levels in late July, her pregnancy was only confirmed on Sunday.

After over five hours of labor, the babies were safely delivered on Thursday morning.

“Both cubs are currently very fragile and need time to stabilise, especially the female cub who has a lower body temperature, weaker cries, and lower food intake after birth,” the park said.

Visitors will have to wait for a few months for their public debut.

Ocean Park Corp. Chairman Paulo Pong thanked the local animal care team, as well as experts from mainland China for their partnership and assistance over the years.

Given that Ying Ying is the oldest giant panda on record to have given birth safely, Mr Pong said the birth "is a true rarity."

In July, it was announced that Hong Kong would receive a third pair of pandas from China and they are expected to arrive later this year.

