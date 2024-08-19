One dead and six people missing after tourist yacht off Sicily sinks in storm

Play Brightcove video

Italian firefighters' boat searching for six people missing after a sailboat capsized and sank off Sicily

One person has died and six more are missing after a luxury yacht , believed to be carrying foreign tourists, capsized and sank off the coast of Sicily, authorities said.

Fifteen people were rescued from the boat on Monday morning, but another seven were unaccounted for, said Luca Cari, a spokesman for the Italian fire rescue service.

One body was found by the coast guard and fire rescue service, with officers remaining at the scene to search for the six missing people.

Local media said a storm battered the area overnight.

The daily Il Giornale de Sicilia reported the sailboat was flying a British flag and had mostly British passengers on board, but also had passengers from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Ireland.

The ANSA news agency said the boat, which it said was named “Bajesian,” had been moored in the port at Porticello and had set sail on Sunday evening.

