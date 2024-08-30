A week-long occupation of the Department for Education's building by young transgender campaigners is coming to a close.

Those involved, all trans people under the age of 18, are calling for schools and education settings to be "safe and inclusive" for gender-questioning young people.

The group have been camped in the arched recesses of the central-London building since Friday 23 August and have had the support of stars including model and activist Munroe Bergdorf.

Led by the Trans Kids Deserve Better campaign, those involved say the non-statutory draft guidance issued to schools and colleges in England around gender questioning students has led to "confusion" and an "unsafe environment".

Protesters are calling for 'safe and inclusive' education settings. Credit: Tarun Iyer

The guidance was issued in December 2023 under the previous Conservative government but has not yet been updated or withdrawn by the current Labour government since the consultation c

Campaigners camped at the government offices claimed their rights are being "constantly violated" and their "health and safety put in jeopardy".

One of the occupiers, a 15-year-old, said: “I have never felt safe as a trans person in school. I have been bullied in school for my gender to the point I feared I would be hunted and killed".

They described their schooling as a "a truly torturous experience".

In response to the action outside its building, the Department for Education told ITV News it will respond to Trans Kids Deserve Better's request for a meeting "as soon as possible" adding it is "committed to re- engaging with stakeholders".

A spokesperson added: “It's vitally important that teachers have clear guidance, which is why we are looking carefully at the consultation responses and considering the relevant evidence before setting out next steps to take the RSHE and gender questioning guidance forward.

“The Education Secretary has been clear that children’s wellbeing must be at the heart of both the RSHE and the gender questioning guidance for schools.”

The group have also taken aim at the health secretary's decision to extend an emergency ban, brought in by the previous government, on access to puberty blockers for gender-questioning youth.

Wes Streeting said at the time of that announcement: "The evidence should have been established before they were ever prescribed".

The initial ban was announced by NHS England in March, banning under-18s from being prescribed puberty blockers at gender identity clinics. Fewer than 100 young people at the time were on puberty blockers.

The ban did not extend to under-18s who were prescribed puberty blockers for other health conditions, including those who begin puberty too early.

The emergency ban came off the back of the Cass Review into gender identity services for young people in the UK, which pointed to a lack of long-term evidence and data collection on what happens to children and young people who are prescribed the medication.

That review has since faced criticism from trans rights groups, medical professionals and academics who have voiced concerns about weaknesses in methodologies used.

At the end of July, the British Medical Association announced it was undertaking an evaluation of the review.

