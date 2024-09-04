Seven years after the fatal fire that killed 72 people, the final report into the deaths at Grenfell Tower has been published.

The document spotlights the lengthy investigation into the 2017 disaster.

It lays out the failings of corporate firms in the construction industry, the local authority, the London Fire Brigade and government.

Speaking to ITV News, three people, who had their lives irreversibly changed by the disaster, said this report doesn't represent an end point and won't make them "forget" those they've lost.

The Grenfell Memorial Wall in west London. Credit: PA

"Burnt alive in her own home"

Nazahin Aghlani described her mother as "everyone's mum".

After the fire she couldn't even recognise her remains.

Those waiting on the report have hoped that it will prompt widescale change after the "web of blame” that was spun during inquiry hearings.

Ms Aghlani however believes the report is little more than a "puppet show" and that there won't be justice for the deaths of her mother and aunt until "people are in prison".

Nazanin Aghlani says her mum felt safe in Grenfell, escaping bombings in Iran only to 'be burnt alive in her own home'. Credit: ITV News

She said: "Until there is proper prosecutions, I think in terms of, you know, people going to prison, I think there is no closure.

"It is not gonna bring my mum back. It's too late for me. But you're kind of fighting for the rest, for the others. And it's taken the government so long, you know, it was recommended years ago, about four years ago."

This final report, which follows further hearings on the tower’s 2016 refurbishment, also presents conclusions on how the west London block of flats came to be in a condition which allowed the flames to spread so quickly.

Ms Aghlani added: "She felt safe. This was her home. She escaped many bombings in the 1980s in Iran to come here, to then be burnt alive in her own home."

Despite the failings of multiple actors now on display, the community at Grenfell Tower has been left with mixed feelings on the findings, but they have said people need to be at the heart of future decision making.

"Shocking to hear the level of incompetence"

One of those who wants the report to spur "real change" is Sandra Ruiz who lost her 12-year-old niece Jessica in the 2017 fire.

Ms Ruiz said: "It's the starting point almost, because the recommendations now need to be processed and implemented, you know, for significant change to come.

"This country needs to remember what happened and why it happened, and to make sure it never happens again.

"So having a significant memorial is very much part of that ongoing, keeping us keeping it in the public conscious.

"But finally, and the most important bit for me really is making sure that the people that are responsible for this are held accountable and that there are prison sentences as a result."

Sandra Ruiz told ITV news that 'its always shocking to hear the level of incompetence' that led to the fire. Credit: ITV News

She added: "I think it (the report) accurately reflected how we are feeling - what we already knew actually as a community about the way that we were being treated.

"It hasn't shied away from saying it as it was. And it's clear that they've drawn their conclusions from the evidence that was there.

"It's always shocking to hear the level of incompetence that there was in so many different organisations that led to the fire."

"Everybody wants to move on... But we can't"

Having lost six members of his family in the fire, Nabil Chocair says that he will only feel like justice has been served once all the cladding in the UK has been looked into.

A report in 2019, from the first phase of the inquiry, concluded the tower’s cladding did not comply with building regulations and was the “principal” reason for the rapid and “profoundly shocking” spread of the blaze.

Nabil Chocair lost six members of his family, including his mother, sister, brother-in-law and his nieces, in the fire. Credit: ITV News

Mr Chocair said: "The cladding, all the cladding that is all still all over England has to be removed, [it] hasn't been removed. So there's so much to fight about and so much to talk about justice.

"I want the people that lost their lives to be always remembered, but there will always be obstacles.

"It's going to be a very long fight struggle... It's a marathon... Everybody wants to move on. They all want to move on. Forget about it, but we can't, this wasn't caused by us.

"This was caused by many people and it should have never happened. And we want to prevent it from ever happening again."

