X Factor and G4 star Ben Thapa dies as former bandmates pay tribute

X Factor star Ben Thapa has died aged 42, his former band, G4, has confirmed.

G4 rose to fame in 2004, when they finished second in the first series of X Factor. Ben Thapa was part of that lineup, alongside bandmates Jon Ansell, Mike Christie, and Matt Stiff.

The band, who perform modern songs in an operatic style, reached number one in the charts in 2005 with their eponymous debut album.

Thapa left the band in 2018, saying he wished to focus on his solo opera career.

G4 in 2005 after hearing their debut album, G4, had topped the album charts. Thapa is second from the left. Credit: PA

Posting on Instagram, the band wrote: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our brother and great friend, Ben Thapa.

"Words cannot express how we all feel right now... We understand this will be heartbreaking news for so many others too and we send you our love and support as we all remember the amazing man and memories that he has left behind.

"Ben has been such a major part of the international singing community and he was a critical part of our journey as a group."

Fans took to social media to pay tribute to Thapa, with one posting he was a "brilliant singer" and a "great bloke".

Artist management company Steven Swales Artists added: "It was a huge privilege to know and work with him. Ben was well known for oratorio, opera, and as a member of the vocal group G4."

