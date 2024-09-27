Play Brightcove video

Dame Maggie Smith, who starred in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, died in hospital aged 89, her sons Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens said on Friday.

In a statement issued via their publicist, they said: “It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday, September 27.

“An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

Jill Bennett, Tom Jones and Maggie Smith (left to right) Credit: PA

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

The British actress is best known for her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in Harry Potter, Violet Crawley in Downton Abbey and Mother Superior in Sister Act.

She won two Oscars during the course of her career, one for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie in 1970 and another for California Suite in 1979.

