Hurricane Helene death toll rises to 166 as search for missing people continues

The death toll for Hurricane Helene has risen to 166 as rescuers continue to search for the unaccounted for across a huge area of the southeast United States.

President Joe Biden is expected to visit some of the worst-hit areas in the Carolinas in the coming days.

Nearly half of the deaths were in North Carolina, while many others were in South Carolina and Georgia.

Many residents in both states were still without running water, phone signal and electricity as floodwaters receded, revealing more of the death and destruction left in Helene’s path.

President Joe Biden speaks during a briefing on the government's response to Hurricane Helene on Tuesday. Credit: AP

“We have to jump-start this recovery process," Biden said on Tuesday, estimating it will cost billions. “People are scared to death. This is urgent.”

While Biden is in the Carolinas, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in neighbouring Georgia.

Helene, one of the deadliest storms in recent US history, knocked out power and phone service for millions.

Some residents cooked food on charcoal grills or hiked to high ground in the hopes of finding a signal to let loved ones know they are alive.

On Tuesday, cadaver dogs and search crews trudged through knee-deep muck and debris in the mountains of western North Carolina looking for more victims.

Residents survey the damage in a North Carolina town. Credit: AP

At least 57 people were killed in Buncombe County alone, a tourism hotspot known for its art galleries, breweries and outdoor activities.

In Swannanoa, a small community outside Asheville, receding floodwaters revealed cars stacked on top of others and trailer homes that had floated away during the storm.

Emergency crews have been working round the clock to restore power and reach those still stranded by the storm.

More than 150,000 households have registered for assistance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and that number is expected to rise rapidly in the coming days.

Nearly two million ready-to-eat meals and more than a million litres of water have been sent to the hardest-hit areas.

Helene blew ashore in Florida on Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane hitting the Southeast, where deaths were also reported in Florida, Tennessee and Virginia.

