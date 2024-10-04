Boris Johnson tells ITV News he regrets apologising for Partygate

By Lewis Denison and Elisa Menendez

Former prime minister Boris Johnson has said he regrets apologising over his government's lockdown parties in Downing Street.

In an exclusive interview with ITV News, Mr Johnson also refused to say whether he regrets apologising to the Queen for parties held on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral, when pressed three times by Presenter Tom Bradby.

In his newly released memoir, Unleashed, the former prime minister says that he made a "mistake" issuing "pathetic" and "grovelling" apologies over Partygate that he said "made it look as though we were far more culpable than we were".

Questioning Mr Johnson about an extract discussing his handling of Partygate in the book, Bradby asks: "You basically say it wasn't a big deal. I regret apologising. Is that really your position?"

"Did you regret apologising to the Queen?"

Mr Johnson refuses to answer and replies: "I don't discuss my conversations with the Queen."

'Do you regret apologising to the Queen?'

Play Brightcove video

Pressed further, the former prime minister continued: "What I was trying to say there was, I think that the blanket apology - the sort of apology I issued right at the beginning - I think the trouble with it was that afterwards, all the accusations that then rained down on officials who'd been working very hard in Number 10 and elsewhere were thought to be true.

"And by apologising I had sort of inadvertently validated the entire corpus and it wasn't fair on those people."

In Mr Johnson's first major TV interview on his time in office since being forced to step down as prime minister, he discussed his handling of Brexit, the Covid pandemic and the infamous Partygate scandal which contributed to his political downfall.

Mr Johnson also acknowledged the chaos that ensued after Brexit, for which he blamed his predecessors David Cameron and Theresa May among others in his book.

'It's not normal for the prime minister having asked for a referendum vote suddenly to evacuate the stage'

Play Brightcove video

He told ITV News he was surprised Mr Cameron quit when the nation voted to leave the EU and criticised him for not having a plan.

The former PM said: "What we expected and what I think, you know, everybody expected was that the Cameron Government having called a referendum a "yes", "no" choice for the people - a leave, remain choice for the people - would bring forward a white paper."

Bradby interjects: "Why? He didn't believe it - what made you possibly think that would be?"

"Because every other European leader when their whole referendum decides, you know, once the people have voted, decides what to do and stays in office," replied Mr Johnson.

"So, it's not normal for the prime minister having asked for a referendum vote suddenly to evacuate the stage."

Mr Johnson's interview coincides with the release of his memoir, Unleashed, a more than 700-page book described by its publisher HarperCollins as "candid, unrestrained, and revealing".

The 60-year-old ex-Etonian was due to be interviewed by BBC presenter Laura Kuenssberg on Thursday before it was cancelled after she mistakenly sent him her research.

Ms Kuenssberg wrote on X: "While prepping to interview Boris Johnson tomorrow, by mistake I sent our briefing notes to him in a message meant for my team. That obviously means it’s not right for the interview to go ahead."

She said it was "frustrating... embarrassing and disappointing" not being able to ask Mr Johnson "plenty of important questions".

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…

The former MP had a glittering political career before quitting as an MP in June 2023, but presided over several controversies and crises which eventually ended his time as a politician.

His decision to back Brexit before the 2016 referendum is viewed by many as a turning point in the campaign which helped tip the balance toward a Leave win.

It made him the natural choice to succeed Theresa May as prime minister when she failed to find consensus on exactly how the UK should leave the European Union.

And his promise to "get Brexit done" ahead of the 2019 general election is perhaps the strongest reason he won a huge 80-seat majority - but the crisis which would eventually become his undoing arrived in the UK just months later.

After a slow response to the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister forced the UK into a strict lockdown where most gatherings were banned.

But he fell fowl of his own rules. Mr Johnson, along with his wife and Rishi Sunak, was fined by the Metropolitan Police for breaking Covid regulations by attending a gathering to celebrate his birthday.

Boris Johnson was fined by police for attending a gathering to celebrate his birthday which broke Covid regulations.

Coronavirus rules were also repeatedly broken by his Downing Street staff, with numerous illegal gatherings taking place on his watch.

He insisted to Parliament that he was unaware of illegal gatherings taking place in Downing Street - a claim the Privileges Committee eventually decided was misleading.

ITV News revealed two gatherings, one where his principle private secretary Martin Reynolds invited more than 100 people to attend drinks in the Number 10 garden, and another discussed by his staff in the infamous Allegra Stratton video.

Despite public opinion turning against the prime minister over the Partygate scandal, he battled on and was buoyed by his support for Ukraine when Russia invaded in early 2022.

Boris Johnson's former principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, sent an email inviting over 100 people to drinks in the No10 Garden. Credit: ITV News

But he was brought down by his ministers in summer 2022 following numerous Cabinet resignations which made his position untenable.

Rather than blame the Partygate scandal, many said they decided to quit in protest at how he handled a minister being accused of sexual assault.

He announced his resignation as prime minister on July 7, 2022, but planned to stay on as a backbencher.

Mr Johnson quit as an MP less than a year later, just days before the House of Commons Privileges Committee found he deliberately misled MPs and committed “repeated contempts of parliament”.

The committee said it would have recommended a suspension of 90 days, had he remained an MP.

Mr Johnson has always denied misleading Parliament and insisted he always followed pandemic regulations.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...