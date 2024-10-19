Donald Trump was left in silence for nearly 20 minutes after his microphone cut out at campaign rally in Detorit.

The Republican nominee and former president had just started to talk about tariffs when the sound went down on Friday night.

Trump wandered around the stage looking frustrated while the crowed chanted “USA” and “We love Trump” in support.

S creens in the venue displayed the messages “Technical Difficulties" and "Complicated Business.”

The rally was being held in the battleground state of Michigan ahead of the US election on 5 November.

Trump's a ides are known to travel with multiple backup mics, though it was unclear why they were not able to locate one immediately on Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign used video of the moment to push its message that Trump, 78, may not have the energy to be president again.

It posted on X: “An exhausted Trump awkwardly walks in circles on stage after his microphone stops working.”

Finally, after nearly 20 minutes, an aide brought Trump a replacement microphone that worked.

“I won’t pay the bill for this stupid company," he said. “I won't pay the bill, and then we’ll have a story that Trump didn’t pay the bill to a contractor.”

Former President Donald Trump pauses during technical difficulties at a campaign rally. Credit: AP

