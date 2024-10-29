Tram derails and crashes into shop in Oslo, leaving four injured

A tram has crashed into a shop in Oslo on Tuesday, leaving four people on board injured.

The tram was carrying around 20 people when it ploughed into a mobile phone and computer shop, Norwegian police said.

Four people were wounded in the incident and treated at the scene, including the tram driver. Police said none of the injuries sustained were serious.

Emergency services attend the scene of a tram crash in Oslo. Credit: AP

The tram derailed off its tracks at a junction in Storgata, one of the Norwegian capital's main roads.

Pictures from the scene show the aftermath of the crash, where most of the tram's first carriage had smashed through the front of the shop.

Police later evacuated the four-story building to check for any structural damage.

The tram in Oslo derailed on Tuesday. Credit: AP

