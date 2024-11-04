Music titan Quincy Jones dies aged 91

Quincy Jones, whose legacy ranged from producing Michael Jackson's "Thriller" album to collaborating with Frank Sinatra, has died aged 91.

Jones' publicist, Arnold Robinson, said he died at his home in Bel Air, Los Angeles on Sunday surrounded by his family.

" Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing," the family said in a statement.

" And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

More to follow...

