Sir Keir Starmer has made clear that he strongly disagrees with Donald Trump’s climate scepticism and suggested that America stepping back on this issue could open up an economic opportunity for the UK.

His comments come as sources confirm to ITV News that the PM will unveil new UK targets to cut emissions by 81% compared to 1990 levels by 2035 - in line with the recommendations of the Climate Change Committee.

The pledge is likely to look ambitious compared to some lackluster offers from other countries, as they slowly put forward their plans to reduce carbon - known as nationally determined contributions.

Meanwhile, there is nervousness in Baku about the impact of the US election.

On the plane to Baku, Azerbaijan, for Cop29, I asked the Prime Minister if - despite the diplomatic sensitivities - he was prepared to call Trump out after the president-elect described climate change as a “hoax”.

“I’m not going to comment on his views, I am very clear in mine, which is that the climate challenge is something that we have got to rise to and that’s why I’ve repeatedly said we’ve got to show leadership.”

Starmer insisted it was more than an obligation.

“The UK has a huge opportunity to get ahead here when it comes to renewables - that’s why I’m encouraging as much investment as I can when it comes to carbon capture, when it comes to hydrogen, when it comes to offshore wind. There is a global race on now to be the global leader on this. I want us to be in the race and I want us to win the race.”

Sources in Downing Street said Starmer’s decision to attend Cop29 - as one of only two G7 leaders - showed his commitment to the issue.

However, he also made clear that the UK would not be making any promises over the next two weeks to increase its financial commitment to support poorer countries on climate beyond £11.6 billion pledged by the last government.

Poorer countries want richer ones to massively ramp up financial support - from the $100 billion fund finally agreed in 2022 to 10 times that - hitting a trillion dollars.

The argument is that developing countries created many of the world’s issues with historic emissions, but the poorest are bearing the brunt of its impact.

However, world leaders including Starmer are unlikely to agree to that level of money, arguing that they believe the answer is to “crowd in” private investment.

Starmer said this conference will simply try to agree on a total figure, but will not see individual countries upping their totals, adding: “I will be making the argument that the private sector ought to be paying into that.”

