As Lebanon celebrates a ceasefire, what about Gaza?

This morning, for the first time in one year and two months, the people of the northern half of Israel, the southern half of Lebanon and the citizens of Beirut woke up to peace and quiet and the dust settling. Within hours of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah coming into effect, we've seen thousands of Lebanese returning to their abandoned homes in the south.Something like a million people in that country were displaced by the war that is now over. The ceasefire envisages a 60 day implementation period during which Hezbollah will retreat northwards and the Israelis will withdraw southwards, eventually leaving Lebanon altogether. However, today, I think it's hard not to feel sorry for the citizens of Gaza, for whom there is no ceasefire in sight.

Palestinians fix a tent at a camp for displaced residents on the beach front in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Credit: AP

At a human level, they're happy that it's over for the Lebanese, but they're lamenting the fact that they, the people of Gaza, are unable to return to their homes. I think it was interesting that when he announced the Lebanon ceasefire, President Joe Biden said that in the coming days, the United States would make a new push for a Gaza ceasefire, one that would include mediators from Turkey, Egypt and Qatar. However, Mr Biden was unable to secure a Gaza ceasefire at the height of his powers. It's very difficult to see how he will be able to achieve anything as a lame duck president. He does, however, have one thing on his side: Donald Trump has made clear that he wants the gas to wore over by the time he is sworn in on the 20th January.