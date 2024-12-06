Princess Kate to stage annual Christmas carol service of 'love and empathy'

The Princess of Wales will host her annual Christmas carol service with the theme of love and empathy to celebrate individuals who have supported others.

Kate will preside over the Together at Christmas service at Westminster Abbey as she continues her gradual return to public duties following her cancer treatment.

The 42-year-old has written a letter for 1,600 Abbey carol goers, including members of the royal family, telling them “Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times”.

Her message will read: “This carol service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other.

“Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.”

The princess is expected to be joined by her husband William, the Prince of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The King, who is still under the care of cancer specialists, and the Queen, who recently battled with pneumonia, did not attend the carol service in 2023 but have previously done so.

Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy, who is terminally ill with prostate cancer, will light a candle as will Lindsey Burrow, the wife of former Rugby League star Rob Burrow who died in June following a much-publicised battle with motorneurone disease.

The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during during last year’s carol service. Credit: PA

Singers Gregory Porter and Paloma Faith will also perform during the service.

Readings, linked to the theme of love and empathy, will be made by William and a host of stars including actors Richard E Grant, Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery, Sophie Okonedo and Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty.

The event will be broadcast as part of the programme Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve, and will feature three films about the stories of people and organisations who have inspired, counselled and comforted others in their times of need.

