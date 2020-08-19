Northampton Town have sold captain Charlie Goode to Championship side Brentford for a club record fee.

The fee is officially undisclosed but is thought to be worth in excess of £1 million for the Cobblers.

Centre-back Goode captained Northampton to promotion in the League Two play-off final at Wembley in June and had reportedly attracted interest from a number of Championship clubs including QPR and Middlesbrough.

The 25-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Brentford who were recently beaten by Fulham in the Championship play-off final.

Goode joined the Cobblers from Scunthorpe United last July following a successful loan spell.

"In Charlie we saw a player who had potential, as a club we invested in Charlie and very quickly he has gone from a reserve team player at his previous club to our first team promotion winning captain and now on to the Championship and a club who were a fraction away from winning promotion to the Premier League," Northampton boss Keith Curle said.

"We have received a record fee, which in our opinion represents very good value for the club and when that happens, and it suits all parties, it makes sense.

"Charlie needed us as much as we needed him, and there aren't many centre backs from League 2 who have attracted the value of offers Charlie has and that is credit to Charlie and credit to the club and shows we must be doing a lot of things right."