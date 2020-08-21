A woman has died and two people have been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Cambridgeshire.

The head-on collision, involving a black BMW 325 and a black Volkswagen Polo, happened just after 10pm on Thursday night between Chatteris and Warboys.

The driver of the Polo, a woman in her 30s, died at the scene, while a female passenger in the car suffered serious injuries.

The male driver of the BMW was also seriously injured.

Both remain in hospital.

The road has since reopened and anyone who witnessed the crash is being urged to contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 546 of 20 August.