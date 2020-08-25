Police investigating a suspected burglary in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, stumbled on a cannabis factory worth £170,000.

Officers were called to the property on Churchill Road in the early hours of Sunday morning, 23rd August, following reports that a burglary was in progress. They discovered 335 cannabis plants growing in 11 rooms in the house.

Two men, aged 20 and 21, were arrested and have been charged with burglary - investigations into the cannabis production are continuing.

The 20-year-old has also been charged with burglary and theft of jewellery, tools, clothing and an Xbox in connection with an incident in Kings Delph, Whittlesey, earlier this year.

The 21-year-old has also been charged with two burglaries in Clipston Walk and Flore Close, both in Peterborough last month, as well as theft of a Mercedes, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.