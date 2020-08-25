Police investigating a suspected burglary in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, stumbled on a cannabis factory worth £170,000.

Officers were called to the property on Churchill Road in the early hours of Sunday morning, 23rd August, following reports that a burglary was in progress. They discovered 335 cannabis plants growing in 11 rooms in the house.

Officers say the cannabis is worth £170,000 Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Two men, aged 20 and 21, were arrested and have been charged with burglary - investigations into the cannabis production are continuing.

The 20-year-old has also been charged with burglary and theft of jewellery, tools, clothing and an Xbox in connection with an incident in Kings Delph, Whittlesey, earlier this year.

335 cannabis plants were found at the property Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

The 21-year-old has also been charged with two burglaries in Clipston Walk and Flore Close, both in Peterborough last month, as well as theft of a Mercedes, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.