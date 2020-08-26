Tributes have been paid after a 33-year-old woman died following a crash in Cambridgeshire on Thursday.

Stephanie Rivers was killed by a head-on collision on the A141 between Chatteris and Warboys.

Stephanie’s mother, Patricia Rivers, and sister, Tracy Leaper, said: “Steph was a kind, caring, beautiful, animal-loving daughter, wife, sister and auntie. She will be forever loved and truly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known her.”

The crash, involving a black BMW 325 and black Volkswagen Polo, happened just after 10pm.

Emergency services attended the incident, but Ms Rivers, from Warboys, died at the scene.

The female passenger of the Polo and the male driver of the BMW were taken to hospital with serious injuries.