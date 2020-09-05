A campaign group has encouraged all residents to comment on plans to build a new nuclear power station at Sizewell on the Suffolk coast before a deadline is reached at the end of September.

Stop Sizewell C held a meeting at Theberton church on Saturday, 5 September, to hear the views of local residents.

EDF claim the new power station will create 2,400 jobs in the county if plans are approved by the government.

The proposals are now with the Planning Inspectorate, but comments can be submitted until the 30 September by those registered as an 'interested party'.

Alison Downes, Executive Director of Stop Sizewell C, urged residents to share their views:

What do EDF say?

The energy company, already involved in the construction of Hinkley Point in Somerset has emphasised the benefit the power station will bring to Suffolk's economy.

A statement said: "Sizewell C will deliver jobs, skills, education and training for decades to come while helping to tackle the climate crisis.

"Thousands of local people stand to gain well paid employment from the construction and operation of Sizewell C, just as we have experienced at Sizewell B and at Hinkley Point C in Somerset.

"We remain as committed as ever to making the most of Sizewell C for Suffolk."

Sizewell B's dome dominates the landscape on the East Suffolk coast Credit: ITV Anglia/PA

EDF also highlighted a letter signed by ten education and business leaders supporting the project.

The letter, backed by people like Dr Nikos Savvas, principal of West Suffolk College, said: "Our schools, colleges and youth organisations are working with the existing power station Sizewell B and the Sizewell C project.

"We want to develop home-grown talent and help them stay and develop their skills in the region so they can live, work and bring up their families in an area with a bright future."

Saturday's meeting was chaired by broadcaster Bill Turnbull, former host of BBC Breakfast, who lives in East Suffolk.

He said the region's beauty means residents should do "everything we can" to protect the area.