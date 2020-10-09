Are there ghostly goings on at Northampton's Delapré Abbey?

Watch our report from Graham Stothard

Delapré Abbey in Northampton has launched an appeal for the public's help to document spooky stories from their 900 year history.

They're hoping to find out more about the stories hidden behind the walls of the historic building and what, or maybe who has been left behind.

This project is looking for historical supernatual stories, particularly relevant to anybody who has visited or stayed at the Abbey, to tell some spookey stories they may have experienced Faye Morrissey, Delapré Abbey

Founded in 1145 the Abbey has had plenty of time to collect phantom lodgers.

There is already talk of a ghostly nun who visits the courtyard, potentially from when the Abbey was a nunnery many centuries ago.

In World War Two the Abbey was used to house soldiers and rumours have it one never left and sometimes he can be seen roaming the staircase

Does the ghost of a soldier roam the staircase at Delapré Abbey? Credit: ITV Anglia

One of the Volunteers at the Abbey, Valerie King, says she's always found one area of the house, known as 'nine rooms' particularly uneasy

I've heard stories from adults who as children dared each other to come up and play around the area because they could see a lady at the window and some of the volunteers think they have seen her too Valerie King, Volunteer

Some speculate it's the spirit of Miss Mary Bouverie, she was a former owner of Delapré Abbey who died in the stable block in 1943.

But any theories as to who stalks to corridors are more than welcome.