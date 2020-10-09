Plans submitted for new Police hub in Cambridgeshire

Plans for the new Cambridge Police Hub in Milton Credit: Cambridgeshire Police planning application

Cambridgeshire Police have submitted plans to build a new police hub on the outskirts of Milton.

The current Parkside Police station was deemed to be outdated. The building, estimated to be worth more than £30m, costs £4m a year to run.

The current city centre site opened in 1967 Credit: ITV News Anglia

Police also say that many of the facilities are outdated. Parkside only has ten cells - and the force says the building can be difficult to access from outside the city .

Parkside Police Station only has 10 cells Credit: ITV News Anglia

The application was submitted following the end of a consultation period.

The Constabulary considered 22 sites, most recently in June 2020, and after assessing a number of criteria including availability, ecology issues, access and infrastructure, a site next to the Park & Ride facility in Milton was considered the best option.

Area Commander for the south of Cambridgeshire, Superintendent James Sutherland said: