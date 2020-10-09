Plans submitted for new Police hub in Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire Police have submitted plans to build a new police hub on the outskirts of Milton.
The current Parkside Police station was deemed to be outdated. The building, estimated to be worth more than £30m, costs £4m a year to run.
Police also say that many of the facilities are outdated. Parkside only has ten cells - and the force says the building can be difficult to access from outside the city .
The application was submitted following the end of a consultation period.
The Constabulary considered 22 sites, most recently in June 2020, and after assessing a number of criteria including availability, ecology issues, access and infrastructure, a site next to the Park & Ride facility in Milton was considered the best option.
Area Commander for the south of Cambridgeshire, Superintendent James Sutherland said:
We are extremely excited about the new building and the opportunities it will provide us, including adequate cell provision, which will inevitably reduce travel and time costs allowing our officers to spend more time on patrol.