The Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire has announced job cuts and a series of closures today as part of a restructuring aimed at making sure budget gaps can be met next year and beyond.

Nick Dean says the force needs to make considerable cost savings to avoid using financial reserves. The move comes even though the force will be getting cash from the government as part of the plan to have an extra 20,000 officers across the country.

Nick Dean, Chief Constable of Cambridgeshire Police Credit: Cambs Police

PCSO numbers across the county will be halved from eighty to forty, the community safety role is being scrapped leading to another six job losses and although police stations will remain open, nine enquiry offices will closed with anyone needing to see an officer now having to make an appointment.

Mr Dean also says that will lead to more officers on the beat as he feels it's crucial to have effective Neighbourhood Police teams.

We are absolutely committed to neighbourhood policing, tackling crime in our communities and keeping the people of Cambridgeshire safe. The changes will make the necessary improvements in efficiency while saving the Constabulary £1.7m. We simply could not continue with the existing financial modelling Nick Dean, Chief Constable Cambridgeshire Police

The initial period of staff consultation has started today (Wednesday 21 October) and will last until 20 November.

The planned changes in full: