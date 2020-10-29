Norfolk scrum-half Ben Youngs will become only the second player to win 100 caps for England when he takes on Italy this weekend.

The 31-year-old has been named in the team to face the Italians in Rome on Saturday in the final round of the Six Nations.

Only prop Jason Leonard has racked up 100 caps for England before (114), but providing he doesn't pick up a last minute injury, Youngs will now join him in reaching the illustrious milestone.

Youngs grew up in Norfolk and played for both Holt and North Walsham rugby clubs when he was a youngster.

The Leicester Tigers man made his England debut against Scotland at Murrayfield in 2010, coming on a substitute on the wing.

Youngs will lead out England at the Stadio Olimpico, alongside hooker Jamie George who will win his 50th cap in the same game.

Ben Youngs' journey to 100 caps

Ben Youngs used to play in the youth team at Holt. Credit: Holt RFC