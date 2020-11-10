Super-fast test for Covid-19 being rolled out in Essex, Herts and Luton

Mass rapid coronavirus testing to help detect asymptomatic cases is to be rolled out in Essex, Luton and Hertfordshire.

They're some of the 67 authorities across England chosen to take part in the trial.

The rapid tests can give results in just one hour and should help areas with high rates of Covid-19 get on top of the outbreaks.

Called a 'lateral flow' test, unlike the currently most widely used PCR test, they don't need to be sent to a lab to get results.

And with a disease that doesn't always have symptoms, it could give you confidence in your Covid status in minutes.

For visitors at a Clacton Care Home, here to see and try the test for themselves, it could be the key to breaking down the glass barrier between them and their loved ones

Laura Macartney's dad is almost 92, he's been cared for at Corner House Home for 18 months

Under current government guidance she can only speak to him through the glass or on a video or voice call, but he found that too distressing.

'Would you be happy to take one of those tests in order to get closer to your dad?'

'Definitely, without a doubt!'

'What would that mean to you?'

'The world!'

'To be able to hold his hand?'

'Yeah.. all your Christmases come at once really isn't it.'

It's going to make a big difference, a big, big difference to their emotional state, at the moment, residents are feeling a little bit depressed because they haven't got that human contact with their loved ones. Carers do what they can, I do what I can. But, it's nothing like having your own family to hold hands, to hug them to be able to feel that closeness that they need.' Ethna Clardige, Regional Director The Corner House Care Home, Clacton

Last week mass testing of everyone, symptomatic or not, using a mix of lateral flow and PCR tests, began in Liverpool.

Now, 600,000 of these rapid tests are being sent out by government to local councils, including Essex, Hertfordshire and Luton.

It's up to them to decide how they distribute the tests

And Care Homes would like to be top of the list, for visitors, but especially staff

At the moment we have a weekly testing system whereby the results come two days, four days, five days down the line, having a result within 15 minutes is a game changer, so if we have these tests which are immediate where results are straight away we don't need to isolate these people we can have a consistent staff force that we've trained ourselves and can have more faith in.' Rahul Jagota, Director, The Corner House Care Home, Clacton

The NHS has confirmed its staff in England will be getting twice weekly tests.

And the government has plans for universities to setup rapid mass testing

Something businesses, like Luton Airport, left desolate by the pandemic, would like to see too. Fast testing, could quickly turn their fortunes around

We believe that the testing regime is so important, that we have got that frame established and the testing regime up and running by early December in time for the Christmas season to allow people to fly in and fly out. I think it's important both ways, so we need that testing regime to shorten the quarantine on arrival. Alberton Martin, Chief Executive Luton Airport

It could also stop outbreaks at work like we've seen in Norfolk and Suffolk food factories

The idea of the private firm showing their tests at the Clacton Care Home is to get lateral flow tests into ALL businesses, rather than test centres.

So we could reopen our high streets, pubs, theatres and sports stadiums.

So we're looking at integrating these tests into people's everyday lives, so you can go to the gym the barbers, the beauty salon and you can have a test there and then on the spot without actually deviating from your daily tasks. Richard Gomm, '15 Minute Covid

The speed and accuracy of lateral flow testing offers us the chance to break the chain of transmission

Which means we could all get closer to the people and the lives we love.