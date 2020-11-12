Suffolk County Council will be holding a meeting this afternoon (Thurs) to decide what to do about a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in Hadleigh.

Thirty three staff and twelve residents have now tested positive at the Magdalen House Care Home. The home is now closed to visitors and not admitting new residents.

Hadleigh High School logo

And there have been four positive cases, three teachers and one pupil at Hadleigh High School. A hundred and forty pupils and eight school staff are now isolating.

The council is now asking local residents to follow Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines at all times to try and contain the outbreak.