Northampton General Hospital is treating more coronavirus patients than they did at the peak first wave Credit: ITV Anglia

The number of coronavirus patients being treated at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) is higher than levels seen in the first wave of the pandemic, with bosses predicting the peak is yet to come.

Both NGH and Kettering General Hospital (KGH) have urged the public to only attend A&E if absolutely necessary, with capacity on wards stretched to the limit.

According to Deborah Needham, the chief executive of NGH, there are around 168 patients with coronavirus being treated by the hospital, compared to a peak of 131 in the first wave.

She said: "Our numbers of Covid patients in wave two are much higher...many more and certainly more than we were expecting.

"I don't think we are at the peak, I think we'll peak over 200 within the next few weeks."

In Northamptonshire there were 1,002 positive cases in the week to 7 December, up 3% on the week before.

The county is in tier two of the coronavirus restrictions, but Ms Needham said a move to tier three "would send a very different message that we still have got to be very careful".

She added: "As we’ve said at all along, even though you can go out for dinner, you can go and visit friends outside, do you really need to? That’s the question you would ask yourself."

As well as reducing visits to A&E, people with relatives in hospital who are medically fit to go home are being asked to pick them up to clear bed space, even if any further care required hasn't yet been organised.

Ms Needham admitted it might take 24-48 hours for further care to be arranged due to the high demand on hospital staff, and asked that relatives provide that care in the interim period.

Kettering General have asked people not to attend A&E unless absolutely necessary Credit: ITV Anglia

At Kettering General, regular winter sicknesses are contributing to the capacity issues being experienced.

Speaking on Friday, Eileen Doyle, chief executive of KGH, said: "On average, KGH will admit 70-80 patients a day, yesterday we admitted 100, and yet our Covid rates are lower.

"What we are seeing is not just a background of Covid and the problems that brings but also the sickness we see in winter, we're really starting to feel that, so both hospitals are struggling significantly for capacity and have done all week."

Patients are being encouraged to use alternatives to A&E if possible