The 12 marathons of Christmas: ultra-runner's festive challenge

Most of us are just getting stuck into the chocolates, ready to let loose our yuletide belt notches, but one ultra-runner from Bedfordshire is pushing the 12 days of Christmas to their limits by taking on a marathon challenge.

WIlliam Goodge from Ampthill in Bedfordshire, is running 12 marathons in 12 days in memory of his mum who died of cancer three years ago.

314.4 miles in 12 days - the distance William will run

William is running to raise money for Macmillan cancer support Credit: ITV Anglia

William will be running past the Macmillan Primrose Unit where his mother was treated before she died.

Anything I can do to raise money and awareness for them is something I'm proud to do. William Goodge

William's mum Amanda, a former nurse who died from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in 2018 Credit: ITV Anglia

There she hosted many Macmillan coffee mornings, fundraising for Macmillan is a way to continue her legacy.

William on holiday with his mum aged 18 months old Credit: ITV Anglia

The running also helped with deal with the grief of her loss. William said: "The first Christmas day after she passed I really wasn't looking forward to it, those days, her birthday, mothers day are obviously ones that are special to me, part of it is to try and keep my mind busy on those days and part of it is a gift to her."

For Macmillan support from people like William is essential.

Not only is it doing an amazing thing raising money for people living with cancer, but it really shows how fun fundraising can be, I mean it's in the name. Melanie Humphreys, Macmillan Cancer Support

William will finish his challenge in Cape Town in South Africa on Christmas day.

William is already a former rugby player and now model, and he announced his challenge to his 87,000 followers on instagram.

Despite only just starting this challenge. The next is in his sights already. He plans to run a marathon in all 48 counties across England, in just 30 days.

But that's a task for next year.

To donate to William’s 12 Marathons of Christmas challenge, visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/WilliamGoodge