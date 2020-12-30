Nikki Scott, who founded the charity Scotty's Little Soldiers, gets a BEM in the New Year Honours

There was a knighthood for motor racing champion Lewis Hamilton, who was brought up in Stevenage, and a CBE for former jockey and charity fundraiser Bob Champion, who lives in Suffolk, in the Queen's New Year Honours.

Veteran footballer Jimmy Greaves, from Essex, was made an MBE after a long-running campaign to ensure every surviving member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad gets an honour.

There was also a knighthood for Professor Simon Baron-Cohen from the University of Cambridge, for services to people with autism.

Nikki Scott, from King's Lynn in Norfolk, was awarded a British Empire Medal for her charity work as the founder of Scotty's Little Soldiers, which provides support for the children of service personel killed in the line of duty.

Seven-time Formula One title winner Lewis Hamilton was finally been given a knighthood following pressure on the Prime Minister to approve the accolade.

Despite being one of the UK's most successful sportsmen Hamilton - who matched Michael Schumacher's record seven titles in 2020 and was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year for a second time - had previously been overlooked, reportedly due to his tax affairs.

Bob Champion, from Newmarket, recovered from testicular cancer in 1979 and went on to win the Grand National in 1981. He set up the Bob Champion Cancer Trust which has raised millions of pounds for research into the disease.

Former jockey and charity fundraiser Bob Champion from Newmarket in Suffolk is now a CBE Credit: ITV News Anglia

There were 231 people named in the New Year honours - about one fifth of the total - for their services to the coronavirus crisis.

The Medical Director at the Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge, Dr Roger Hall and Catherine Morgan, the East of England's Chief Nurse were both made OBEs.

Professor Kristian Bowles, a consultant haematologist at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Jacky Copping, the Deputy Director of Nursing at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston were made MBEs.

Dame Donna Kinnair, head of the Royal College of Nursing, congratulated all the nursing staff recognised for honours.

"And to the many more whose names aren't on there, I am extremely proud of your dedication too," she said.

Dame Donna added that all nursing staff across the country "should end the year with their heads held high for the dedication and professionalism they have shown" during the pandemic.

The East of England's NHS Chief Nurse Catherine Morgan gets a OBE and Cambridge University's Professor Simon Baron-Cohen is knighted Credit: NHS / University of Cambridge

Here is the full list of the people honoured by the Queen in the Anglia region

Knighthoods

Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

Professor Paul Cosford CB. Lately Emeritus Medical Director, Public Health England. For services to Public Health. (Haynes, Bedfordshire)

Knights Bachelor

Professor Simon Baron-Cohen. Professor of Autism Research, University of Cambridge. For services to People with Autism. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Lewis Hamilton MBE. Formula One Racing Driver. For services to Motorsports.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Bob Champion MBE. Founder, Bob Champion Cancer Trust. For charitable services to Prostate and Testicular Cancer Research. (Newmarket, Suffolk)Professor Usha Goswami FBA. Professor of Cognitive Developmental Neuroscience, University of Cambridge. For services to Educational Research. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)Christopher Grigg. Chief Executive Officer, British Land. For services to Business, particularly during the Covid-19 response. (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)Keith Thompson. Lately Chief Executive Officer, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult. For services to Science and to Innovation. (Hitchin, Hertfordshire)

Dr Pauline Williams. Senior Vice President and Head of Global Health, GlaxoSmithKline. For services to Medical Research and Development. (Stevenage, Hertfordshire)

Sports promoter Barry Hearn from Chelmsford gets an OBE for services to sport Credit: PA Images

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Stephen Baker. Chair, National Pubwatch. For services to Reducing Crime and Improving Safety in Licensed Premises. (Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire)

Caron Bradshaw. Chief Executive, Charity Finance Group. For services to Charity. (Clophill, Bedfordshire)Dr Nicholas Coni. Co-founder, University of the Third Age, Cambridge. For services to Education for Older People. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)Benjamin Cowell. Director General, Historic Houses Association. For services to Cultural Heritage, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Newport, Essex)

Philip Critchlow. Chief Executive Officer and Founding Director, TBI Media. For services to Radio and to Television. (Stoke Hammond, Buckinghamshire)Melanie Elliott. Volunteer, SafeLives. For services to Victims of Domestic Abuse. (Attleborough, Norfolk)Douglas Field. Chair, New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership. For services to Business in Norfolk and Suffolk. (Great Horkesley, Essex)Josephine Fitton. Lately Curator, Greek Bronze Age Collections and Keeper, Department of Greece and Rome, British Museum. For services to Museums and to the Arts. (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)

Dr Sally Forsyth. Chief Executive Officer, Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst. For services to Business and to Science. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Jennifer Garrett. Executive Coach and Leadership Development Specialist, Reflexion Associates Ltd. For services to Entrepreneurship and to Women in Business. (Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire)Professor Valerie Gibson. Professor of High Energy Physics, University of Cambridge. For services to Science, Women in Science and to Public Engagement. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)Dr Roger Hall. Medical Director, Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS and the Covid-19 Response in the East of England. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)Adrian Hawkins. Managing Director, Welding World Ltd and Founder, Weldability Sif. For services to Business. (Hitchin, Hertfordshire)

Barry Hearn. For services to Sport. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Fozia Irfan. Chief Executive Officer, Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation and Trustee, Association of Charitable Foundations. For services to the community in Bedfordshire, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Watford, Hertfordshire)Richard Lee. Chief People Officer, Willmott Dixon. For services to Business and Equality. (Longthorpe, Cambridgeshire)Harvey Moore. For services to Defence during Covid-19. (Hertford, Hertfordshire)Catherine Morgan. Chief Nurse, East of England Region, NHS England and NHS Improvement. For services to Nursing. (Eyke, Suffolk)John Murray. Lately Chief Executive, Society of Maritime Industries. For services to the UK Maritime Sector. (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)Rosalyn Parker. Principal, Southend Adult Community College. For services to Adult Education and to the community in Southend, Essex. (Rochford, Essex)Sharon Pursey. Co-founder, SafeToNet. For services to International Trade. (Woodbridge, Suffolk)

Carolyn Savage. Head, Apprentice Engagement, Education and Skills Funding Agency. For services to Apprenticeships and Skills. (Piddington, Northamptonshire)Isobel Sheldon. Director, Business Development, UK Battery Industrialisation Centre. For services to Motor Vehicle Battery Technology. (Huntingdonshire, Cambridgeshire)Moira Sinclair. Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hamlyn Foundation. For services to Charity and the Arts. (Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire)

Mrunel Sisodia. Co-chair, National Network of Parent Carer Forums. For services to Children and Young People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Bedford, Bedfordshire)

David Smith. Deputy Managing Director, Parliamentary Digital Service. For services to Parliament, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Saffron Walden, Essex)

Tiger De Souza organises 54,000 volunteers at the National Trust and gets an MBE

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Norah Al-Ani. Director, Cambridge Rape Crisis Centre. For services to Social Justice and to Gender Equality. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)Carla Andrews. Founder and Managing Director, Motivated Minds. For services to Wellbeing in Essex. (Basildon, Essex)Alan Armson. For services to the community in Northamptonshire. (Rushden, Northamptonshire)

Rabinder Bhanot JP. For services to Wellbeing and Community Action, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Chigwell, Essex)Professor Kristian Bowles. Consultant Haematologist and Associate Medical Director of Research and Innovation, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Dr Alastair Burn. Principal Specialist, Water and Pollution. For voluntary service to Nature Conservation in Cambridgeshire. (Ely, Cambridgeshire)

Lawrence Cantle. For services to Megacentre in Rayleigh, Essex. (Hockley, Essex)Steven Clarke. Managing Director, Bidfood Wholesale Depots. For services to the Vulnerable during Covid-19. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)Jacky Copping. Deputy Director of Nursing, James Paget University Hospitals NHS. For services to Nursing, particularly during Covid-19. (Beccles, Suffolk)Sylvia Cundell. Senior Crown Prosecutor, East of England, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order. (Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire)Caroline Cutts. Operational Director, Children and Families, London Borough of Redbridge. For services to Children, to Young People and to Families. (Hullbridge, Essex)Stephen De Silva. For services to Heritage. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)

Tiger De Souza. Volunteering and Inclusion Director, National Trust. For services to Volunteering in the Not-For-Profit Sector, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Ipswich, Suffolk)

Itiola Durojaiye. Diversity Policy Adviser, Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. For services to Diversity. (Stanford-le-Hope, Essex)Philip Eaglen. Crew Member and Mechanic on the Offshore Boat, Wells Lifeboat Station. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk)Emma Evans. For services to Goalball and to Athletes with Visual Impairments. (March, Cambridgeshire)Pauline Evans. Senior Manager, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement. (Chelmsford, Essex)Paul Fenton. Director, Estates and Facilities, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS. (Ipswich, Suffolk)Dr June Freeman. Founder Member, Colchester Refuge. For services to the Women’s Refuge Movement in Colchester, Essex. (Colchester, Essex)Dr Roganie Govender. Consultant Clinical Academic Speech and Language Therapist. For services to Speech and Language Therapy. (Hitchin, Hertfordshire)

Anita Goyal. For services to Diversity and to Female Empowerment. (Brentwood, Essex)

Dr Paul Grant. Molecular Virology Scientific and Research and Development Lead, Health Services Laboratories. For services to Healthcare Science during the Covid-19 Response. (Abbotts Langley, Hertfordshire)

Jimmy Greaves. For services to Football. (Little Baddow, Essex)

Jimmy Greaves (80) was a member of the England World Cup winning squad of 1966 Credit: PA Images

Dr Mohammad Haider. Medical Director, Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 Response and to the community in Essex. (Brentwood, Essex)Anna Hallas. National Domestic Manager, Compass Group. For services to the NHS. (March, Cambridgeshire)Rupert Michael Hay-Campbell. Head of Architecture, Parliamentary Digital Service. For services to Parliament and to the community in Essex. (Buckhurst Hill, Essex)Peter Heap. For charitable services to the community in Essex. (Manuden, Essex)Sarah Hope. Founder, Elizabeth’s Legacy of Hope. For services to Child Amputees and Road Crash Victims in London. (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)Hobibul Hoque. Chief Inspector, Bedfordshire Police. For services to Policing and Community Cohesion. (Luton, Bedfordshire)

Sharon Howell. For charitable services in Hertfordshire. (Hertford, Hertfordshire)

Michelle Johnson. Chief Nurse, Whittington Health NHS Trust. For services to Nursing, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (St Albans, Hertfordshire)Dr Shikandhini Kanagasundrem. Director, Infection Prevention and Control and Consultant Microbiologist, The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust. For services to Microbiology, infection Prevention and Control, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Loughton, Essex)

Harjinder Kaur Kandola. Chief Executive, Barnet, Enfield and Haringey Mental Health NHS Trust. For services to Mental Health, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Arlesey, Bedfordshire)

Declan Kavanagh. For services to the Vulnerable during the Covid-19 Response. (Crick, Northamptonshire)Carmen Kelly. Member of Management Committee, Cruse Bereavement Care. For services to Bereaved People in Hertfordshire. (Stevenage, Hertfordshire)Sarah Kingsland. Senior Clinical Quality Manager, Regional Infection Prevention and Control Lead, NHS England and NHS Improvement, London Region. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)Lisa Knight. Chief Nurse, London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust. For services to Nursing during Covid-19. (Tring, Hertfordshire)Simon Lewis. Head of Crisis Response, British Red Cross. For services to UK Crisis Response and to Healthcare, particularly during Covid-19. (Bushey, Hertfordshire)Dr Natalie-Jane MacDonald. Chief Executive Officer, Sunrise Senior Living UK and Gracewell Healthcare and Chair, Nuffield Health. For services to Healthcare, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Ickford, Buckinghamshire)

Judith Tsitsi Machiwenyika. Nurse Consultant, Royal Papworth Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Nursing and to BAME Equality, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire)

Martin Mann. Chair, Special Olympics. For services to People with Intellectual Disabilities. (Ipswich, Suffolk)

Raymond Marsh. For voluntary service to Wildlife and Conservation on Skippers Island, Essex. (Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex)

Michael Master. For services to Wildlife and Conservation in Hertfordshire and Middlesex. (Royston, Hertfordshire)Maxwell Milburn. For services to Fundraising, especially for St Nicholas Hospice, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. (Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk)

Andrew Miller. Arts Consultant and Broadcaster. For services to Disability Awareness in the Cultural Industry. (Welford, Northamptonshire)

Alexandra Milne. Staff Commander, First Aid Nursing Yeomanry. For services to Emergency Incident Response and to the Covid-19 Response in London. (Baldock, Hertfordshire)Ruchi Nanda. Lately Account Manager, Department for International Trade. For services to Trade, to Investment and to Business Support. (Hockley, Essex)Alan Oddie. Founder, Ride High. For services to the community in Milton Keynes. (Aspley Guise, Bedfordshire)John Romain. Co-founder, The NHS Spitfire Project. For services to Charity and to Aircraft Restoration, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Saffron Walden, Essex)

Amanda Romain. Co-founder, The NHS Spitfire Project. For services to Charity and to Aircraft Restoration, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Saffron Walden, Essex)

Dr Gloria Rowland. Director of Midwifery, Barts Health NHS Trust. For professional and voluntary services to Midwifery. (Hatfield, Hertfordshire)Joy Scott. Volunteer, MENCAP. For services to People with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities in Northampton. (Abington, Northamptonshire)Alison Smith. Treasurer, SOS Rape Crisis, Southend on Sea. For services to Victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence in Essex. (Westcliff-on-Sea, Essex)Peter Stratten. Chief Executive Officer, British Gliding Association. For services to Aviation. (Brackley, Northamptonshire)David Thompson QPM. For services to Architecture and to the community in Norfolk. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Dr Asha Thomson. Speciality Dentist in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Senior Clinical Leadership Fellow East Anglia NHS England and Senior Clinical Teacher in Oral Surgery, Kings College Hospital London. For services to the NHS, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Chelmsford, Essex)

Samuel Webb. For services to Architecture. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)Michael Whistler. Volunteer, Southend-on-Sea Lifeboat Station. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. (Southend-on-Sea, Essex)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Dr Azeem Alam. Co-Founder, BiteMedicine and Junior Doctor, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Medical Education during Covid-19. (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)Peter Ansell. For services to Seal Conservation in Norfolk. (Great Yarmouth, Norfolk)Elizabeth Armstrong. For services to Archaeology and to the community in Norwich. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Kenneth Ashby. Lately Watch Commander, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Suffolk and to the Firefighters Charity. (Newmarket, Suffolk)

Janet Bays. For services to the community in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire. (Wisbech, Cambridgeshire)Andrew Bendon. Emergency Response Volunteer, British Red Cross. For voluntary service in Cambridgeshire during the Covid-19 Response. (Willingham, Cambridgeshire)Kenneth Birkby JP. For voluntary service to Young People in Buckinghamshire. (Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire)Jennifer Brouard. Citizens in Policing Manager, Essex Police. For services to Policing and to the Voluntary Sector. (Frinton-on-Sea, Essex)Pearl Brunning. For services to the community in Eriswell, Suffolk. (Brandon, Suffolk)

Deborah Buck. Clinical Practice Lead, East London Foundation Trust. For services to Mental Health Nursing, particularly during the Covid-19 Response. (Wellingborough, Northamptonshire)

Jo Busson. For services to the community in Harlow, Essex. (Harlow, Essex)Martin Cable. Watch Manager, Essex Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Maldon. (Maldon, Essex)Imran Ahmed Chowdhury. For services to Community Cohesion in Northampton. (Northampton, Northamptonshire)Anne Claydon. Ward Manager, Barts Health NHS Trust. For services to Nursing during Covid-19. (Colchester, Essex)Dr Elaine Cloutman-Green. Principal Clinical Scientist, Infection Prevention and Control and Joint Trust Lead Healthcare Scientist, Great Ormond Street Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. For services to Healthcare. (Loughton, Essex)Fiona Copeland. Lately Chair, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Family Support Group. For services to Raising Awareness of Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia. (Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire)Jacqui Darlington. For services to the community in Rutland. (Oakham, Rutland)Keith Delderfield. Director of Operations, The Douglas Bader Foundation and Deputy Director, The Guttmann Sports Centre Stoke Mandeville. For services to People with Disabilities. (Tring, Hertfordshire)

Geoffrey Dimmock. For services to the community in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire. (Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire)

Richard Fawcett. Chair, Friends of Thurston Library. For services to Public Libraries. (Thurston, Suffolk)Dr Pamela Fisher. For voluntary service to the community in Cambridgeshire. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)Stephen Gee. Biomedical Scientist, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during the Covid-19 Response. (Ipswich, Suffolk)Dr Tamsin Holland Brown. Community Paediatrician, Cambridge Community Services NHS Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)David Howse. Special Inspector, Suffolk Constabulary. For voluntary service to Policing. (Haverhill, Suffolk)Brenda Jackson. For services to the community in Woodbridge, Suffolk. (Pettistree, Suffolk)Simon Jackson-Turner. For services to Sport. (Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire)Beryl Jonsen. Teacher, Holy Trinity Primary School, Colchester. For services to Education in Essex. (Colchester, Essex)David King. Specialist Paramedic, East of England Ambulance Service. For services to the NHS and to Fundraising. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)Sarah Lee. For services to the community in Oundle, Northamptonshire. (Bristol)Gerald Lovell. For services to the community in Silverstone, Northamptonshire. (Towcester, Northamptonshire)Robert Moore. Assistant Scout Leader, 1st Sywell Air Scout Group. For voluntary service to the community in Northamptonshire. (Corby, Northamptonshire)Susan Partridge-Underwood. For services to the Bozeat Windmill Singers, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. (Bozeat, Northamptonshire)Gabriella Pimentel. Musculoskeletal Clinical Specialist, Warrior Sports Rehabilitation. For services to the Elderley during Covid-19. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)Craig Russell. For services to Communications during Covid-19. (Luton, Bedfordshire)Nichola Scott-Howlin. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Scotty’s Little Soldiers. For services to Charity. (King’s Lynn, Norfolk)Christine Shand. For services to the community in Newmarket, Suffolk. (Newmarket, Suffolk)Diana Smart. Assistant Show Secretary, Hertfordshire County Show. For services to Agriculture. (Harpenden, Hertfordshire)David Stanley. Chief Executive, Music Man Project. For services to People with Special Needs. (Leigh-on-Sea, Essex)Pamela Swaby. For services to the community in Chelmsford, Essex. (Chelmsford, Essex)Matthew Swan. For voluntary service to charitable organisations. (Colchester, Essex)Doreen Twitchett. For services to the community in Lavenham, Suffolk. (Lavenham, Suffolk)Valerie Ware. For services to the community in Tydd St Giles, Cambridgeshire. (Wisbech, Cambridgeshire)Dr Michael Weekes. Infectious Diseases Clinician, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. For services to the NHS during Covid-19. (Cambridge, Cambridgeshire)

Member of the Royal Victorian Order (MVO)

Kevin David Steward. For services to Catering, Sandringham Visitor Centre.