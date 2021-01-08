Mini Shetland pony visits residents at Norfolk care home

Video report by ITV News Anglia's Raveena Ghattaura

Residents at a care home in Norfolk have been treated to a visit from a miniature Shetland pony.

Jack Brock and his handler Ali Stearn, went along to Windmill House in Wymondham to spread some much-needed cheer.

Jack has been visiting people in care homes for the last two years, but due to the pandemic, those visits had to stop.

So instead, residents and staff waved to the 28 inch pony through the glass doors.

Residents got the chance to say hello and feed Jack carrots. Credit: ITV Anglia

For Windmill House, it's been a challenging time, but the last two days have been some they won't forget for a while.

All residents and 75% of staff were given the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday - bringing some hope for happier days ahead.

"We test all the staff weekly and all the residents every 28 days, and for all care homes at this time and hospitals it is a difficult time", manager Julie Aldred said.

"But with the vaccine you do feel like there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"It was such an exciting time. Who would believe that you are excited to get a vaccine!

"Honestly, I think that is going to be the only way forward at this time. It's been a challenging year but we have all faced it together as a team."

Jack meeting residents in Wymondham, Norfolk. Credit: ITV Anglia

Grand National winning's jockey Bob Champion's stepdaughter Ali Stearn is hoping to raise money for Dementia UK and put a smile on people's faces.

"It is quite emotional actually", Ali said.

"They are so use to singing songs and doing puzzles, interacting via Facetime, but to have something real outside the glass and when they try and stroke him through the glass, it is priceless and wonderful.

"Jack loves his outings too. We have really missed going into the homes, so this has been wonderful for me and Jack, just as much as it has for them."

Ali and Jack have also been visiting neighbourhoods in the Wymondham area, as people are stuck indoors during the lockdown.

Jack seems to have made a very good impression on the locals, and is a big hit with both the younger and older generation.