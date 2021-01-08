Rare glimpse of otter in city centre river captured on video

Watch some of wildlife Youtuber Liam Smith's remarkable video

It not a sight you see every day but a wildlife vlogger has filmed an otter fishing and frolicking in a river in the heart of Norwich city centre.

The otter was spotted on the River Wensum near the Norwich University of the Arts and Liam Smith videoed its activities for his nature channel on YouTube.

Liam said: "Having species like otters in such an urban area is a massive testament to the potential for people and wildlife to happily live alongside one another.

As otters can have territories of up to 20 miles, it was a surprise to see it in such a built-up area and looking so calm and relaxed. Liam Smith, Wildlife Youtuber

Otters have a territory of up to 20 miles and rarely venture close to crowded places. Credit: Liam Smith / YouTube

Liam added: "The otter was completely unfazed by my presence so I just stood alongside the river and filmed him.

"In the past, the otters I have filmed have been much more wary and a lot less likely to hang around in the presence of people but there were hundreds of people walking nearby and he didn't seem to mind at all."

The otter seen on the river bank in Norwich was unfazed by the number of people passing by Credit: Liam Smith / YouTube

You can watch the full video along with wildlife films on Liam's YouTube channel - A Shot of Wildlife