Weetabix and baked beans: The breakfast causing controversy online

A breakfast cereal manufacturer based in Northamptonshire has caused an outcry online by suggesting a controversial food pairing.

Weetabix, based at Burton Latimer, sent Twitter into a spin after sharing a picture of its breakfast biscuit covered in baked beans.

The company said: "Why should bread have all the fun, when there's Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist."

Such was the anger that the cereal should be served with anything other than milk, even Northamptonshire Police felt they had to get involved.

The force tweeted: "We have had a few comments from members of the public asking how we are going to respond to this incident. "It is clearly a crime without a doubt but we won't be visiting their headquarters in Burton Latimer just yet as the Crimes Against Breakfast Act doesn't exist..."

The situation quickly escalated into an international incident when the US Embassy in London got involved.

They Tweeted: "This is not the US/UK collaboration we were hoping for...."

The British Embassy in Washington replied: "Strong opinion from the nation that makes tea in a microwave."

Whatever you thoughts on this cereal crime, it's certainly one that's set to keep our tummies and social media rumbling.