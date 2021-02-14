Row-st dinner: Army major paddles Valentine's Day pub lunches across floodwater

An army major from Cambridgeshire has helped his local pub deliver Valentine's Day meals by canoeing them across floodwater.

The A1101 Wash Road is currently flooded at Welney, meaning the Lamb and Flag is cut off from some of its customers.

Major Anthony Gleave, who serves with the Royal Engineers, offered to help them get meals across the floodwater in his canoe.

Watch: Pub meals being delivered across Welney Wash by canoe

He said: "The pub being our only sort of true bastion here, I though how can I hep and putting lunches and sending them over the wash was the way to help.

"It seemed the perfect opportunity with the wash being in to get meals over to the other side for people that want something different on Valentine's Day."

The Welney Wash regularly floods, but getting the boxes of hot food across the water was more challenging than the conditions Maj Gleave usually paddles in.

"I'm fair-weather, I've got a three year old boy that I take out with me, and we go when the water is a bit flatter," he said.

"So today with the wind and a chill factor of minus three, it's going to be a little bit tricky."

Georgina Birch, the Lamb and Flag's landlady said the offer to ferry the meals was "lovely".

She added: "Its Anthony showing his little bit of love and support for the village and the pub.

"Without the local village support we wouldn't be here today, and we're hoping to continue so there's a future for the village pub."