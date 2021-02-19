Norfolk horse sanctuary launches urgent appeal for hay

After heavy rain and flooding over Christmas, and last week's snow, a Norfolk horse sanctuary has used much more of its hay supplies for winter than usual.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary has launched an urgent appeal after having been forced to spend an extra £100,000 on hay this winter to keep its rescued residents well fed.

1,500 The number of rescued horses, ponies, donkeys and mules the sanctuary has across the UK.

Yields from Redwings’ hay harvest last year were down 30% due to the very wet start to the growing season.

On top of this, a national hay shortage has pushed up prices by 40% from some suppliers.

With the charity 100% funded by donations from the public, the extra spend has put further pressure on the sanctuary’s already tightened budgets during the pandemic.

Luckily we were able to find a supplier who could provide the right quantity and quality of hay but, with the pandemic having placed significant pressure on our budgets, we urge anyone who can to consider a donation to ensure we can purchase any further hay we may need and continue to provide specialist care for our rescued horses, now and into the future. Rachel Angell, Head of Norfolk Equine Operations

