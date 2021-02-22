John Lewis bosses say regional store closures are 'speculation'

Bosses from John Lewis have refused to comment on reports that some of its shops in our region could shut.

A piece in the Sunday Times suggested the Norwich and Cambridge stores are among eight being earmarked for closure.

The report stated how chairwoman Dame Sharon White is to take more drastic measures to cut costs.

The retailer is facing pressure with its regional department stores as more sales have moved online during the pandemic.

John Lewis Partnership purchased the Bonds of Norwich department store based on All Saints Green in 1982. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A spokesperson for John Lewis told us that the article in the Sunday times was a "speculative article" and that they are "not commenting on this story".

The article in the Sunday Times suggested that the bigger and older branches are more at risk. However, in some instances, a store might close and relocate to a smaller location.

After the first lockdown, both the Norwich and Cambridge stores were one of the first in a group announced to restart trading.

An announcement on its regional stores can be expected when the annual results are released on 11 March.