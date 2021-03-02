From gym to stage - Peterborough’s Louis Smith gets star role

Credit: Bring It On The Musical

Former olympian Louis Smith will star in the musical stage version of cheerleading film Bring It On when it opens in London later this year.

Peterborough born Louis will play Cameron in the show which will run at the Southbank Centre in London and Peterborough’s New Theatre.

The stage show, which has had a successful run on Broadway, features an original score by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pulitzer Prize-winning Tom Kitt.

Smith will be joined by former Love Island contestant, Amber Davies.

The show is based on the 2000 film, which starred Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku and Gabrielle Union as competitive cheerleaders.

Smith was Great Britain's first individual Olympic medallist for a century when he won bronze on the pommel horse at the 2008 Games in Beijing.

He won a team silver in the pommel at London 2012, later that year winning BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

He retired from Gymnastics in 2018.

Tickets for Southbank Centre's Queen Elizabeth Hall will be on general sale from Friday March 5.