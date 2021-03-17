Three new designs revealed for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Metro

A new Metro in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has had three new designs put forward by experts in the transport and technology industry.

The Cambridgeshire Autonomous Metro (CAM) is a new public transport network that was looking for solutions to provide faster, more reliable and environmentally-friendly journeys in the region.

The project, by The Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority, has had ideas from Dromos Technologies, Egis and Mott MacDonald for CAM which include ways to benefit the local economy.

Dromos Technologies have focused their idea on the passenger benefits:

84 stops across the CAM Network.

Passengers travel in their own vehicle, without having to share with other people.

On-demand 24/7 services.

CAM rides can be booked on smart devices or electronic kiosks at stops.

Ride availability in under 2 minutes.

Large interior space with work tables, wifi and space for bikes and luggage.

Non-stop services so journeys are short and reliable.

Vehicles and stops will be fully wheelchair accessible.

Carbon neutral at the point of use.

Options for tunnels and underpasses, elevated lanes or segregated paths - looking at the different needs for urban or rural spaces.

Simply put, it’s what the future of public transport looks like. Lars Herold, CEO of Dromos Technologies

Egis has outlined the main goals for their design:

Enhanced connectivity by also making improvements for walking and cycling.

Integrated first and last mile services.

Improved coverage and accessibility to the network.

Roadmap to a fully driverless operation.

We offer an alternative solution that we believe to be scalable, cost-effective and environmentally friendly which places the user experience at the heart of the system. Gilles Autuori, Executive Vice President of Egis

Mott MacDonald has outlined ways its plans with a focus on community-based transport that improves the liveability of the region:

CAM stations that are reimagined as community-centred hubs. These spaces will serve the specific and evolving needs of the local community.

A fully autonomous, battery-powered, two-car vehicle.

The vehicle will be fully accessible and provide smooth and fast transport.

A bidirectional wheel design to suit the towns, cities and tunnels of Cambridgeshire.

By using local technology and expertise they hope their plan will provide skilled jobs in manufacturing and maintenance.

We have been able to draw upon the very best specialist expertise in transit design and create a credible, scalable and flexible concept using a blend of new and proven technology, that will ultimately benefit the people of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. Stephen Luke, Practice Leader for Rapid Transit at Mott MacDonald

£2m is what these designs for CAM will cost

The economy of failing to act by putting in the right infrastructure is another reason why the case for CAM is compelling. James Palmer, Mayor

CAM will also offer around 90 miles of region-wide public transport.