Warning to parents as coronavirus causes missed measles appointments

The Covid-19 pandemic is driving up the number of measles vaccination appointments that are being missed in Bedfordshire, according to health officials.

Central Bedfordshire Council have warned parents of the "very serious" risks of measles for children who have not had their MMR vaccine.

They have urged parents to make sure their children get the jab despite the pandemic.

Councillor Tracey Stock said: "While most people who catch measles will recover completely within a few weeks, it is important to remember measles can be a very serious illness if you are not fully vaccinated.

"The availability of the MMR vaccine is not affected by the current pandemic and is available to those who are due or have missed their appointment.

"Please don't delay, get in touch with your GP to find out if your family are fully protected and book an appointment."

To be fully protected children need two doses of the vaccine, the first at one year of age and the second at three years and four months.

Recent years have seen a rise in the number of measles infections, with the increase attributed to the spread of false anti-vaccination conspiracies.

Measles symptoms parents should be aware of: