An elderly horse which collapsed in Essex needed specialist help to get him back on his hooves.

Firefighters trained in animal rescue were called to the village of Hawkwell, near Rochford, on Saturday, 20 March.

There they found Bert, a 26-year-old horse who had collapsed in his stable.

At the age of 26, Bert is considered elderly for a horse Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue

Crews from Hawkswell, Great Baddow and Chelmsford used a sled to pull Bert out onto open ground.

They then used a specialist hoist to lift him back onto his feet.

According to Essex Fire and Rescue, once lifted back up Bert "happily trotted off" and was then "left in the care of his owner".

The life expectancy of a horse is 25-30 years, according to the RSPCA.