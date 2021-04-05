Vigil for transport worker who died with Covid-19 after she was 'coughed on'

A socially-distanced vigil will be held at Bedford train station to mark the first anniversary of the death of a transport worker.

Belly Mujinga, who was 47, died with Covid-19 following reports she had been "coughed on by a customer at London's Victoria station."

Ms Mujinga’s husband Lusamba, a lawyer working with the family and others, will speak at vigils at Victoria, Brighton and Bedford stations at 11am, with a minute’s silence at 11.22am.

A vigil will be held at Bedford train station. Credit: ITV Anglia

British Transport Police investigated Belly's death, but decided there was not enough evidence to charge anyone with a crime.

"We are asking people to take a minute out of their day to remember Belly Mujinga and to think of all the frontline workers who have died from coronavirus during the pandemic.<

"There must be justice for Belly and our union will go on demanding that. This is vitally important, not just for Belly's family but for all transport workers who have done so much to keep our country moving during this deadly pandemic.

"There really must be a coroner's inquest into her death so that all the outstanding questions about this case can be answered."

"Doing so will help bring peace to Belly's family as well as providing lessons about how we can avoid this kind of thing happening in future."

A coroner is now deciding whether to hold an inquest into Belly's death.