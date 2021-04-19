Business boom for Suffolk garden office company as more people work from home

play-icon Created with Sketch.

One of the great debates over the last year has been the benefits, or otherwise, of more of us working from home.

A report out today from the Office of National Statistics takes an in depth look at how work life balances have shifted during the pandemic.

For some companies, like Smart Garden Offices in Thurston near Bury St. Edmunds, the rise in the number of homeworkers has led to a boom in business.

Spaces like these have been much in demand over the last year Credit: Smart Garden Offices

They've been busy making purpose-built spaces where people can work outside their actual house while staying at home.

We've seen unprecedented increase in our business, trading at something like 150% of what we were pre-Covid and that's been consistent since July of last year. Matt Moss Managing Director, Smart Garden Offices

35.9% of people worked from home at some point last year

Today's ONS survey shows nearly 40 percent of us (35.9%) did some work at home last year, up 9.4% on 2019.

People who completed some work from home did 6.0 hours of unpaid overtime per week on average in 2020, compared with 3.6 hours for those that never work from home.However, they took less time off. The sickness absence rate for workers at home was 0.9% on average in 2020, compared with 2.2% for those who never worked from home.

In the shorter run we may see an increase in productivity, in the longer run there are a lot of risks with the situation, risk of people struggling with their mental health, risk of people being overworked, a risk of people losing social connections. Thomas Roulet, Judge Business School in Cambridge

For mortgage broker, Corey Whelan, working from home simply became too difficult with his adorable distraction, 20 month old Aurora-Violet, crashing in on work calls.

In March last year, he had set up a mortgage broker's in Huntingdon but found trying to help clients make important financial decisions with interuptions from Aurora, too stressful.

20 month old Aurora-Violet Whelan, who was a bit of a distraction while her daddy Corey was working from home! Credit: Corey Whelan

There's no concept for her that you're working. When you're there she just wants to spend time with you with which is natural. Corey Whelan, Director of Cambridgeshire Money and dad to Aurora-Violet

"From our perspective, you could be on the phone and it's quite a serious decision, mortgages and finance and talking about people's credit commitments and credit history and then you hear a little on in the background rattling a toy or something on the TV like a child's programme," he explained.

So unlike many workers who are still working from their kitchen tables or bedrooms, Corey has rented an office for him and his staff. That way he doesn't have to worry about being interupted or working while bouncing Aurora on his knee!