Peterborough United Darren Ferguson speaks with ITV Anglia's Donovan Blake after their dramatic 3-3 draw to seal automatic promotion

Peterborough United secured promotion to the Championship in the most dramatic way possible as top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris converted a 96th minute penalty to salvage a 3-3 draw against Lincoln City.

Posh only needed a point to book their place in the second tier for next season, but it looked like they were heading for a heavy defeat as two goals from Anthony Scully and a Jorge Grant penalty put Lincoln 3-0 up.

However, goals from Siriki Dembele and Clarke-Harris set up a tense finale and then Posh were given a golden chance to equalise deep into injury time when the referee adjudged that Sammie Szmodics was fouled in the box.

Clarke-Harris made no mistake to score his 31st, and most important, goal of the campaign to spark wild celebrations as Peterborough sealed their return to the Championship after an eight-year absence.

Norwich City players celebrate winning the title with their fans outside Carrow Road. Credit: PA

There was also joyous scenes at Carrow Road as Norwich City wrapped up the Championship title with a thumping 4-1 win over Reading.

Josh Laurent’s early goal had put the visitors ahead, but Kieran Dowell scored either side of half-time to make it 2-1 to the Canaries.

Xavi Quintilla’s stunning free-kick then extended their lead before Teemu Pukki put the icing on the cake to top off a perfect afternoon for Daniel Farke’s side.

It means they will lift the Championship trophy for the second time in three seasons at Barnsley next week, and their tally of 96 points is also a new club record.

Elsewhere, there was heartbreak for Northampton Town who were relegated to League Two with a 3-0 defeat at home to Blackpool.

The Cobblers were promoted via the play-offs last season but have struggled at a higher level, and will now return to the fourth tier.

Phil Brown couldn’t save Southend United from relegation. Credit: PA

It was also a devastating day for Southend United who have dropped out of the Football League for the first time in 101 years.

The Shrimpers won 2-1 at Barrow, but Scunthorpe United’s goalless draw at Bradford City condemned them to a second successive relegation.

They will now have to dust themselves down for a tough season in the National League where they will no doubt be seen as one of the prized scalps.