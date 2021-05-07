D-day for Cambridge United as league season ends this weekend

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Cambridge United striker Joe Ironside on the U's promotion decider at the Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United striker Joe Ironside says they can't treat their final game of the season in SkyBet EFL League Two any differently than the previous 45.

If they avoid defeat at home to Grimsby Town on Saturday (May 8) United can clinch automatic promotion at the third time of asking.

Defeats at home to Stevenage and in a nine-goal thriller at Harrogate have held up Cambridge's attempt to return to English football's third tier for the first time since 1999.There's a chance that Mark Bonner's men could end the afternoon as League Two champions with a victory if other results go their way, including that of leaders Cheltenham Town. They host Harrogate.

On the other hand, defeat against the already relegated Mariners could consign United to the play-offs.

But Ironside, who's scored 14 goals this season after joining on a free transfer last August, says they have to perform rather than thinking about permutations.

The focus is on the game, not so much the result. To enable the result you've got to perform well in the game. We'll just take the game as we have done all season, like it's no different to any other game. We'll be focussed and ready for that and then hopefully come five o'clock, we'll see what happens Joe Ironside, Cambridge United

It's also Southend United's final league game for at least a season following their relegation to the National League.

The Shrimpers host Newport County, who need a point to secure their play-off spot. But the contest is far from a dead rubber for manager Phil Brown, especially with supporters to satisfy.

Speaking on the club's official website, Brown says his selection will be down to the attitude of players rather than on their abilities.

I’ll be trying to pick the strongest team available to me that has showed up in the last three weeks. I don’t mean just in games, I’m talking about in training sessions, in their conduct, in the way they’ve gone about their business. All those things will be higher up on the agenda instead of someone who possibly showed up at the start of the season and is not showing up now. Phil Brown, Southend United manager

Colchester, who secured their League Two status in the penultimate weekend, finish the season away from home at Tranmere. Stevenage are away at Scunthorpe.

Norwich City's players celebrate with supporters after clinching the SkyBet EFL Championship title Credit: PA

Norwich City Head Coach Daniel Farke is 'carefully optimistic' that striker Teemu Pukki will be fit in time to play in the UEFA European Championships for Finland, but admits it's too early to tell.

The Canaries' top scorer is ruled out for the Championship winners' final game at Barnsley because of injury, along with on-loan midfielder Oliver Skipp.

Both players, however, will be with the squad when they're expected to receive the Championship trophy.

Farke wouldn't be drawn on whether midfielders Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic will be involved at Oakwell, even though he's forced to make two changes from the team which beat Reading 4-1 to clinch the title.

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke speaking ahead of the Championship finale at Barnsley

Luton Town are also on the road for their Championship finale at Queens Park Rangers. The Hatters could overtake Rangers on goal difference if they win at Loftus Road.

Promoted Peterborough United finish their League One campaign at Doncaster Credit: PA

The League One programme is completed at noon on Sunday.

Championship-bound Peterborough United finish the campaign at Doncaster Rovers.

It’ll be their second meeting in twelve days after Rovers delayed Posh’s return toEnglish football’s second tier by drawing 2-2 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Northampton Town chairman Kelvin Thomas is keen to get their next managerial appointment sorted out next week as they prepare for League Two football again.

The Cobblers parted company with Chief Scout Simon Tracey this week, with Keith Curlelosing his job as manager back in February.

Speaking on the club’s official website, Mr Thomas admitted they didn’t have enough players with League One experience, and that recruitment will be key next season.

The manager's position is a big decision we have coming up in the next week or two but the manager will be a big part of the philosophy and will also buy in to what we are looking for. It is important we get the positions of manager and Head of Recruitment filled as soon as possible. Kelvin Thomas, Northampton Town Chairman

Caretaker-manager Jon Brady has looked after the squad since Curle's departure. He’s also demanding a strong finish from his players when they end their campaign at Sunderland.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook says it’ll be all about hard work for the players whoremain at Portman Road following their final game against Fleetwood.

He'll speak with the whole squad before making any more decisions on who will stay beyond the summer.

Earlier this week Cook confirmed defender Stephen Ward wouldn't be offered a new deal, while first team coach Matt Gill has left the club.

Ipswich manager Paul Cook on the way forward, and the demands he'll be setting the players

MK Dons boss Russell Martin’s already made decisions on his squad ahead of their season’s finale against Rochdale.

Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, utility back Jordan Houghton, plus forwards Joe Mason and Kieran Agard are set to leave once their contracts expire in June.

The region's EFL fixtures this weekend

SATURDAY

Championship - 12.30pm

Barnsley v NORWICH CITY

Queens Park Rangers v LUTON TOWN

League Two - 3.00pm

CAMBRIDGE UNITED v Grimsby Town

Scunthorpe United v STEVENAGE

SOUTHEND UNITED v Newport County

Tranmere Rovers v COLCHESTER UNITED

SUNDAY

League One - 12 noon

Doncaster Rovers v PETERBOROUGH UNITED

IPSWICH TOWN v Fleetwood Town

MK DONS v Rochdale

Sunderland v NORTHAMPTON TOWN