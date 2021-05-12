play-icon Created with Sketch.

Watch Princess Anne on her visit to Norfolk

The Princess Royal has been visiting the Headquarters of World Horse Welfare charity at Snetterton in Norfolk.

As president of the charity, which was founded in 1927, she wanted to find out how its work had continued throughout the pandemic. She heard how it's dealing with an increasing number of cases and meet some of the horses and ponies currently in the farm.

She also met with staff and people who have re-homed horses and ponies.