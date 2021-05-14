Norwich synagogue targeted with anti-semitic graffiti

Police are appealing for witnesses after offensive graffiti was found sprayed onto the door of a Norwich synagogue.

The vandalism happened sometime between 4pm on Thursday 13 May and 7.30am on Friday 14 May when the anti-semitic graffiti was sprayed onto the door of a synagogue in Essex Street.

In a tweet the Labour MP for Norwich South Clive Lewis condemned the graffiti

Taking to social media the Labour MP for Norwich South Clive Lewis condemned the graffiti writing:

"I want express my condemnation of the anti-semitic attack on Adat Yeshua Messianic Synagogue. There’s no place for hate of any kind in our community. Hate causes problems across the world, including the Middle East. We stand together in our desire for peace & will not be divided"

Meanwhile Norwich City Council said on twitter "This is sad and shocking to see and we will not tolerate this kind of hatred in our city. We stand in complete solidarity with our Jewish community in Norwich and with people from all backgrounds and religions. We have removed the graffiti this morning."

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it, to come forward.

Please contact PC James McAvoy at Earlham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/32537/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.