Woburn Safari Park has welcomed an exciting new arrival. Four-year-old Bonnie is a Southern White Rhino.

She's had quite the journey to get to her new home in Bedfordshire, traveling 378 miles all the way from Scotland.

Bonnie travelled over 300 miles in a speciaslied crate. Credit: Woburn Safari Park

Keepers at Blair Drummond, in Scotland, begun crate training Bonnie back in September 2019 to prepare her for the long journey.

She was driven to Woburn Safari Park in a specilaised rhino transport crate before being lifted into her new home via a large crane.

Now weighing 1702kg, Bonnie was a huge 60 kilograms at birth and is expected to reach between 1,800-2,000 kg when she is fully grown.

A crane was used to lift Bonnie into her new home. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Keepers at the safari park say Bonnie's arrival marks an important step for the conservation of her species.

Once common across Southern Africa, Southern White Rhinos are faced with a number of threats including illegal rhino horn trade, habitat loss and political conflict, and they are now listed as a near-threatened species.

Bonnie’s parents have played a vital role in increasing the Southern White Rhino population and we are hopeful that their daughter will continue to do the same here at our Park. For now, she’s a lovely, confident rhino so visitors will soon be able to see her out exploring the main reserve on the Road Safari. Sonia Freeman, Head of Reserves at Woburn Safari Park

Bonnie was the fifth calf to be born at Blair Drummond to rhinos Dot and Graham.

It's now hoped she will become a breeding female at Woburn Safari Park, following in her parents footsteps in raising the overall population of her species.

The team at Blair Drummond Safari Park are delighted to see Bonnie continue her exciting journey, as she joins the ‘crash’ of rhinos, at Woburn Safari Park. Lynn Wyllie, Head of Large Animals at Blair Drummond

Bonnie will be joining other rhinos at the park. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Bonnie will be joining the other resident rhinos at the park.

Staff say visitors should keep their eyes peeled for her exploring her new home in the Savannah Reserves alongside other female rhinos, Mirijam and Mkuzi.