King's Ely school and the cathedral have decided to change their rules so that girls get equal prominence and recognition for their work.There's been a boys choir at the school for more than a hundred years, and as payment the boys were given a percentage of their schools fees. But the girls group has only been in operation since 2006, and they weren't getting the same percentage paid as the boys.

From next year the two choirs will sing an equal number of services each week - and be given the same percentage of their school fees as payment.

The rules will also been changed so that day pupils will be given the chance to be choristers - rather than it being limited to boarders.

It's hoped the changes will encourage more pupils to want to participate.