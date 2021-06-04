'Observe, don't disturb' - the warning to staycationers not to disrupt wildlife while on holiday
With crowds expected to flock to the coast for a 'staycation' this summer, the police and conservation experts are appealing for people to protect the wildlife and environment.
With uncertainly surrounding international holidays growing after Portugal was removed from the travel green list, more people are expected to opt to spend their summer here.
It's prompted police and groups such as the RSPB to ramp up their efforts to protest nesting birds and seals along the region's coastline.
Andy Bloomfield, a conservation worker at Holkham said that it's really important that people don't try and get too close to the terns there as doing so can put the species at risk.
He said:
Police and conservationists have joined the national 'Operation Seabird' campaign to protect our wildlife and educate visitors who might unintentionally harm it.
Rural Crime Officer, PC Chris Shelley said:
Incidents are common.
Last month, the RSPB filmed quad bikers ploughing through the nesting site of vulnerable birds at Snettisham.
And just this morning, RSPCA officers were called to a seal stuck in fishing netting at Horsey.
Officers and wardens will spend the summer telling visitors about the wildlife we're lucky to have - and how it should be treated.