With crowds expected to flock to the coast for a 'staycation' this summer, the police and conservation experts are appealing for people to protect the wildlife and environment.

With uncertainly surrounding international holidays growing after Portugal was removed from the travel green list, more people are expected to opt to spend their summer here.

It's prompted police and groups such as the RSPB to ramp up their efforts to protest nesting birds and seals along the region's coastline.

Andy Bloomfield, a conservation worker at Holkham said that it's really important that people don't try and get too close to the terns there as doing so can put the species at risk.

He said:

People flaunt the rules all the time. It's infuriating. We're conservationists because we want to see these threatened species do well, and we know that the birds face a hard time because of things like bad weather, and natural predators. So really, it's our job to make sure that the human element of disturbance is minimised or cut out completely. Andy Bloomfield, Senior Warden, Holkham National Nature Reserve

Police and conservationists have joined the national 'Operation Seabird' campaign to protect our wildlife and educate visitors who might unintentionally harm it.

Rural Crime Officer, PC Chris Shelley said:

There is no doubt we are likely to see an influx of visitors and they might be people who aren't aware of our coastline and what lives here and so inadvertent actions could have consequences for vulnerable animals. PC Chris Shelley, Norfolk Police

Incidents are common.

Last month, the RSPB filmed quad bikers ploughing through the nesting site of vulnerable birds at Snettisham.

And just this morning, RSPCA officers were called to a seal stuck in fishing netting at Horsey.

Seal caught in fishing nets at Horsey in Norfolk Credit: RSPCA

We have calls every day for seal rescues and sadly, many are caused by human intervention where people are going up to the seals, trying to touch them, trying to take selfies with them or letting their dogs touch them. We just want to get the message out that as cute as seals are, they are wild animals and you need to appreciate them from a distance. Becky Harper, RSPCA

Officers and wardens will spend the summer telling visitors about the wildlife we're lucky to have - and how it should be treated.