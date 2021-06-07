The boat that inspired children's author Arthur Ransome to write what many consider to be his best story is celebrating her 90th birthday on the River Orwell.

The stories of Swallows and Amazons have captured the imagination of children since they were published in 1930s and feature the Nancy Blackett, that is still a feature on the Suffolk river today.

The 7th book in Ransome's Swallows and Amazons series is "We didn't mean to go to sea"

Thought by many to be his best work, it's a story very much centred around boat Nancy Blackett, or the Goblin as it's known to Ransome's readers.

Sue Coales, at the Nancy Blackett Trust said:

You can sort of recognise her. It's strange. Arthur Ransome did his own drawings of his own book and there's a cutaway in the book of the children's bunks where Titty, Roger, Susan and John all slept in their different bunks, a lot of discussion about the compass here when they're out in the middle of the north sea and the compass is lit by a candle. Everything is very much in the same place. Sue Coales, Nancy Blackett Trust

Ransome bought Nancy Blackett in 1935, naming her after one of his characters and she was at Pin Mill, near Ipswich, where the story begins.

Peter Willis, President of the Nancy Blackett Trust said:

In chapter 4 we didn't mean to go to sea, it's simply the passage from Pin Mill down to Shotley pier, described in considerable detail. We now call this Arthur Ransome's East coast and if you're aboard Nancy you are absolutely part of Arthur Ransome's world and the world of his books. Peter Willis, President of the Nancy Blackett Trust

There are lots of local references in the book that make it clear that Arthur Ransome knew this area very well and it was on board Nancy where he worked on his story.

Nancy Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ransome only kept Nancy for three years and by the 1980s she was found deteriorating badly in Scarborough harbour.

By chance, her next owner Mike Rines lived in Suffolk and he brought her home to be restored.

In 1997 the boat was purchased by the newly formed Nancy Blackett Trust which now has hundreds of members all over the world.

Even at the great age of 90, Nancy continues to grace the Orwell and the dedicated team of volunteers at the Trust will ensure many others get a glimpse into a world created by Arthur Ransome.