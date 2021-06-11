A police charity has been told it can't sponsor an under 15s football team based in Cambridgeshire because its name has the word 'firearms' in it.

The Police Firearms Officers' Association wanted to provide Chatteris Town with some kit.

However, the Football Association blocked the deal because they said it would be "inappropriate."

“We were approached by a club asking about the suitability of a sponsor," a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire FA told ITV News Anglia.

"All sponsorship of U18 teams must be satisfy The FA Kit and Advertising regulation 8(a), 'the appearance on or incorporation in any item of Clothing, Football Boots or Other Equipment of any reference whatsoever to a product, service or other activity which is considered by The Association as detrimental to the welfare, health or general interest of young persons, or is otherwise considered inappropriate, having regard to the age of the players, is prohibited.'

​"With the information presented to us at the time of decision making it was deemed that the proposed sponsorship was not in line with this regulation.”

The PFOA, who are based in Chatteris, offers support to those involved in firearms operations and also educates young people about the dangers.

The charity currently has 11,000 members nationwide.

A stock image of a football. Credit: PA

In response to the sponsorship offer being rejected, a PFOA spokesperson told ITV News Anglia that the charity was "bitterly disappointed" with the decision."The Police Firearms Officers Association are disappointed that Cambridgeshire FA have rejected our offer to sponsor the Chatteris Town U15 football team. This was on the basis that our name has ‘firearms’ in it," a statement read.

"We have spoken to various local schools and groups about our work and have always been well received. We are bitterly disappointed about the FAs decision, but coming from a disciplined background we appreciate and respect rules."